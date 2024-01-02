SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in weekend Berkeley Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one dead and another hospitalized.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner has identified the North Charleston man who died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle near Summerville.

Maquis Abigael Ramos Ramos, 22, died at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said that the crash took place Saturday around 9:25 p.m. on Highway 176 near Jedburg Road, five miles north of Summerville.

A 2011 Ford van headed eastbound on 176 struck both pedestrians, Butler said. EMS took the second victim to an area hospital for treatment, but there was no word on that victim’s condition.

The driver of the van and a passenger were not harmed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday...
1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway
Police have responded to a home on Avonshire Drive in the Weatherstone subdivision.
Barricaded person surrenders at Summerville home
Amir Michael Wilson-Miller is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene...
Man faces charges after N. Charleston Police investigate drive-by shooting
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Dec. 10 on a charge of...
Records list 8 complaints against ex-Charleston cop including Ecstasy purchase

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Saint Stephen man died after being struck by a...
Pedestrian identified in deadly New Year’s crash in St. Stephen
A Summerville warming center will open Tuesday night for those in need of a warm place to stay.
Warming centers opening across the Lowcountry Tuesday night
Norris Watkins, 32, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Charleston Police charge man in downtown New Year’s Day assault
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to repair a sinkhole on Highway 78...
Sinkhole closes portion of Dorchester County highway