Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in weekend Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner has identified the North Charleston man who died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle near Summerville.

Maquis Abigael Ramos Ramos, 22, died at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said that the crash took place Saturday around 9:25 p.m. on Highway 176 near Jedburg Road, five miles north of Summerville.

A 2011 Ford van headed eastbound on 176 struck both pedestrians, Butler said. EMS took the second victim to an area hospital for treatment, but there was no word on that victim’s condition.

The driver of the van and a passenger were not harmed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

