Deputies investigate shooting that killed 14-year-old

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Burton that killed a teenage boy while he was in a home playing video games.

Deputies responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. Monday to the area of Pulaski Drive where gunfire had been reported. A second call came in minutes later about a shooting victim at a home on Castle Rock Road, deputies say.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene, deputies say.

Investigators say the teen was playing video games inside the home when someone fired shots from the road striking the home and a vehicle in the driveway.

Two other people inside the home at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-277 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.