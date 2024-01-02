SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate shooting that killed 14-year-old

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Burton that killed a teenage boy while he was in a home playing video games.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Burton that killed a teenage boy while he was in a home playing video games.

Deputies responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. Monday to the area of Pulaski Drive where gunfire had been reported. A second call came in minutes later about a shooting victim at a home on Castle Rock Road, deputies say.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene, deputies say.

Investigators say the teen was playing video games inside the home when someone fired shots from the road striking the home and a vehicle in the driveway.

Two other people inside the home at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-277 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday...
1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway
Police have responded to a home on Avonshire Drive in the Weatherstone subdivision.
Barricaded person surrenders at Summerville home
Amir Michael Wilson-Miller is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene...
Man faces charges after N. Charleston Police investigate drive-by shooting
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Dec. 10 on a charge of...
Records list 8 complaints against ex-Charleston cop including Ecstasy purchase

Latest News

A Summerville warming center will open Tuesday night for those in need of a warm place to stay.
Warming centers opening across the Lowcountry Tuesday night
Gas prices in South Carolina are heading opposite to the national average.
VIDEO: SC gas prices climb as national average falls
Norris Watkins, 32, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Charleston Police charge man in downtown New Year’s Day assault
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to repair a sinkhole on Highway 78...
Sinkhole closes portion of Dorchester County highway