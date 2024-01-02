SC Lottery
Deputies search for missing Beaufort Co. woman

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 55-year-old woman reported missing by her family.

Cartina Jefferson was reported missing by concerned family members Tuesday morning.

Jefferson is described as five feet, eight inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

She was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving her Kinloch Road home in Dale, deputies said. She was wearing black joggers and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

