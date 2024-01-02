Deputies search for missing Beaufort Co. woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 55-year-old woman reported missing by her family.

Cartina Jefferson was reported missing by concerned family members Tuesday morning.

Jefferson is described as five feet, eight inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

She was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving her Kinloch Road home in Dale, deputies said. She was wearing black joggers and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.