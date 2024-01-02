SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for missing Walterboro woman

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 22-year-old woman.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 22-year-old woman.

D’Onikah Ashea Rose Bailey, 22, was last seen on Dec. 29 wearing jeans and a red zip-up hoodie, deputies say.

Bailey is 5-foot tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Deputies have reason to believe Bailey was going to Savannah, Georgia.

If you’ve seen her or know where she might be, you’re asked to call 843-549-2211.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday...
1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway
Police have responded to a home on Avonshire Drive in the Weatherstone subdivision.
Barricaded person surrenders at Summerville home
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a...
Deputies investigate shooting that killed 14-year-old
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Dec. 10 on a charge of...
Records list 8 complaints against ex-Charleston cop including Ecstasy purchase

Latest News

Charleston Uber drivers say they are feeling frustrated over a lack of communication and...
Uber drivers see tickets, miscommunication while working downtown
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 65-year-old Charleston man was arrested...
Charleston man arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor charges
In the state of South Carolina, in order to charge someone with homicide by child abuse the...
SC bill could raise minimum age required to bring child abuse charges
Zionayia Mariah Porcher, 14, was last seen in the area of Ivy League Drive and Taylor Street...
Missing Colleton Co. teen last seen Dec. 22, deputies say