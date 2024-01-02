Deputies searching for missing Walterboro woman

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 22-year-old woman.

D’Onikah Ashea Rose Bailey, 22, was last seen on Dec. 29 wearing jeans and a red zip-up hoodie, deputies say.

Bailey is 5-foot tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Deputies have reason to believe Bailey was going to Savannah, Georgia.

If you’ve seen her or know where she might be, you’re asked to call 843-549-2211.

