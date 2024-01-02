SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday...
1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway
Police have responded to a home on Avonshire Drive in the Weatherstone subdivision.
Barricaded person surrenders at Summerville home
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a...
Deputies investigate shooting that killed 14-year-old
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Dec. 10 on a charge of...
Records list 8 complaints against ex-Charleston cop including Ecstasy purchase

Latest News

Charleston Uber drivers say they are feeling frustrated over a lack of communication and...
Uber drivers see tickets, miscommunication while working downtown
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 65-year-old Charleston man was arrested...
Charleston man arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor charges
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87
In the state of South Carolina, in order to charge someone with homicide by child abuse the...
SC bill could raise minimum age required to bring child abuse charges
Zionayia Mariah Porcher, 14, was last seen in the area of Ivy League Drive and Taylor Street...
Missing Colleton Co. teen last seen Dec. 22, deputies say