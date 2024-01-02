Family receives $301K payout over colonoscopy death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Charleston man who died after a routine procedure has received a six-figure payment from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund.

The family of Charles Mikell filed a lawsuit after his death. They say he went to MUSC for a routine colonoscopy in October of 2010. But after the procedure, they say complications arose and he died three months later.

His family sued the hospital claiming its staff did not properly prepare for Mikell and his specific set of medical conditions and was not prepared when something went wrong during the procedure. The lawsuit alleged Mikell went into cardiac arrest and suffered a brain injury leading to his death on Jan. 2, 2011.

The lawsuit alleged the staff failed to perform tests that would have shown the level of risk involved in the colonoscopy and did not have appropriate equipment standing by if it were needed.

The family argued MUSC employees did not act quickly enough to prevent brain damage and also alleged Mikell suffered pain up until his death, which they blamed on negligence and reckless actions.

