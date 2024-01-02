Jenna Annecchiarico tackling milestones, leaving mark on CofC women’s basketball

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The court general for the College of Charleston women’s basketball team, Jenna Annecchiarico, is leaving her mark on the Cougars program.

CofC head coach Robin Harmony says if she could name one fault of Annecchiarico it’s that she’s too unselfish.

”She tells me that every day,” Annecchiarico said. “I hear it every single day. I try to. Try to think next shot, next shot, but I love to get my teammates open and it’s good for us when we start doing well.”

Harmony says the CofC fifth-year point guard is one of the best she’s ever coached. She says that’s because of Annecchiarico’s leadership and talent.

“Just the way that she comes out and her swagger and knowing you can’t press us,” Harmony said. “She can shoot the three, she can take it off the bounce, she can finish at the rack. She knows the game. Obviously, doing a great job with assists being top in the nation.”

After the first five games of this season, Annecchiarico led the NCAA in assist average. As of December 31, she’s still in the top 10 in assists per game.

Last year was her second season at The College, but an early season ACL tear kept here out for the rest of the year. Annecchiarico says shortly after the injury she decided she wanted to return to CofC.

Now back and being the oldest on the team at 23-years-old, she’s taken it upon herself to be a leader this season.

“I have to lead my team by example,” Annecchiarico said. “I have to impact somehow. Even if I’m not gonna score the most, I knew I had to have an impact somehow.”

And it’s not like Annecchiarico doesn’t score. Right now, she’s averaging 15 points and seven assists per game. She had a season high 27 points in the Cougars overtime win over Coastal Carolina a few weeks ago.

She’s also the 9th ranked player in free throw percentage in all of NCAA women’s basketball.

“They follow after me,” Annecchiarico said. “It’s important to have a good point guard with their head on straight and get everybody going.”

The Cougars finished the non-conference part of their season undefeated at home.

They are 8-3 on the season and open conference play in the Coastal Athletic Association on Friday, January 5, at North Carolina A&T.

“I’ve coached for 39 years. When you see a player like Jenna who is special, that turns your program around, you have to get them,” Harmony said. “Otherwise, we’d still be flopping around 8th, 9th place [in the CAA].”

Annecchiarico says this teams main goal is to win a conference championship this season. A goal they fully believe they can accomplish.

“She deserves the credit, she gets the credit,” Harmony said. “We know that she’s really important to our team. She’ll go in a lot of the record books at Charleston. If I have a regret it’s that I didn’t get to coach her for four years, only two.”

Annecchiarico says she hopes to play basketball professionally after her college career is finally over. However, after that she also has dreams of coaching, which should be an easy transition considering a lot of her teammates already call her coach.

