Missing Colleton Co. teen last seen Dec. 22, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen for more than a week.

Zionayia Mariah Porcher, 14, was last seen in the area of Ivy League Drive and Taylor Street in Walterboro on Dec. 22 around 1 a.m., the Colleton County Coroner’s Office says.

If you have seen Porcher or know where she might be, you’re asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

