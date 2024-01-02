Pedestrian identified in deadly New Year’s crash in St. Stephen

SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Saint Stephen man died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.

Sherifdeen Aigoro, 40, died at the scene of the crash on North Highway 52 Monday night, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Highway 52 near Perdue Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. A 2017 Nissan Sedan and a pedestian were both traveling east on Highway 52 when the sedan struck the pedestrian, Pye said.

The driver of the car was not hurt in the crash.

Berkeley County EMS, the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office and North Berkeley Fire & Rescue responded, he said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

