SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pedestrian identified in deadly New Year’s crash in St. Stephen

Live 5's Katie Kamin has your morning headlines for Tuesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Saint Stephen man died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.

Sherifdeen Aigoro, 40, died at the scene of the crash on North Highway 52 Monday night, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Highway 52 near Perdue Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. A 2017 Nissan Sedan and a pedestian were both traveling east on Highway 52 when the sedan struck the pedestrian, Pye said.

The driver of the car was not hurt in the crash.

Berkeley County EMS, the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office and North Berkeley Fire & Rescue responded, he said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday...
1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway
Police have responded to a home on Avonshire Drive in the Weatherstone subdivision.
Barricaded person surrenders at Summerville home
Amir Michael Wilson-Miller is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene...
Man faces charges after N. Charleston Police investigate drive-by shooting
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Dec. 10 on a charge of...
Records list 8 complaints against ex-Charleston cop including Ecstasy purchase

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in weekend Berkeley Co. crash
A Summerville warming center will open Tuesday night for those in need of a warm place to stay.
Warming centers opening across the Lowcountry Tuesday night
Norris Watkins, 32, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Charleston Police charge man in downtown New Year’s Day assault
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to repair a sinkhole on Highway 78...
Sinkhole closes portion of Dorchester County highway