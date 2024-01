DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of a Dorchester County highway is closed because of a sinkhole Tuesday morning.

Dorchester County officials said westbound Highway 78 near Water Wheel Road is closed.

As of 8:50 a.m., officials were asking motorists to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.