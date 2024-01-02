SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Strong solar flare seen in dazzling image on New Year’s Eve

The sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 4:55 p.m. Eastern, on Sunday. NASA’s Solar...
The sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 4:55 p.m. Eastern, on Sunday. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event. Close up image of the Sun colorized in a mix of yellow, orange, brown and black that showcases the dynamic beauty of the Sun. The X5.0 flare appears as a bright white flash on the left side of the image. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash on the far left – on Sunday. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, which is colorized in yellow and orange.(Source: NASA/SDO)
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - 2023 ended with an incredible light show from space.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a spectacular image of a strong solar flare erupting from the sun Sunday afternoon.

The close-up image of the sun shows a mix of yellow, orange, brown and black colors.

A bright white flash that appears on the left side of the photo is the solar flare, which peaked at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday.

NASA said the flare is classified as an X5.0 flare, with X-class being flares of the highest intensity.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy made of extremely hot solar material.

Flares and solar eruptions, while beautiful, can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals and even pose a risk to spacecraft and astronauts.

The space agency said it constantly monitors the sun and space, studying solar activity, the solar atmosphere, particles and the Earth’s magnetic field.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday...
1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway
Police have responded to a home on Avonshire Drive in the Weatherstone subdivision.
Barricaded person surrenders at Summerville home
Amir Michael Wilson-Miller is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene...
Man faces charges after N. Charleston Police investigate drive-by shooting
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Dec. 10 on a charge of...
Records list 8 complaints against ex-Charleston cop including Ecstasy purchase

Latest News

A Summerville warming center will open Tuesday night for those in need of a warm place to stay.
Summerville warming center opening Tuesday night
A Japan Airlines plane carrying hundreds of passengers burst into flames on landing at Tokyo’s...
RAW: Japan Airlines plane burns on tarmac
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 55-year-old woman reported missing by...
Deputies search for missing Beaufort Co. woman
Authorities say a missing 17-year-old was the victim of new trend called "cyber-kidnapping."
Missing Chinese exchange student found safe in Utah following cyber kidnapping scheme, police say