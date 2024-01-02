Summerville warming center opening Tuesday night

SC Lottery
A Summerville warming center will open Tuesday night for those in need of a warm place to stay.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville warming center will open Tuesday night for those in need of a warm place to stay.

Seacoast Church Summerville will open its warming center located at 301 East 5th North St. for check-in from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. The entrance to the warming center is located on Gum Street at the back door.

The center has accommodations for men, women and families, but cannot accept pets.

A dinner, a cot and a hot shower will be provided.

Dismissal from the center is at 7:30 a.m. and a take-away breakfast will be provided while supplies last.

Free transportation to the shelter is provided by TriCounty Link using the CARTA Route 10 transfer at Trident Medical Center.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

