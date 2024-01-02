Summerville warming center opening Tuesday night

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville warming center will open Tuesday night for those in need of a warm place to stay.

Seacoast Church Summerville will open its warming center located at 301 East 5th North St. for check-in from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. The entrance to the warming center is located on Gum Street at the back door.

The center has accommodations for men, women and families, but cannot accept pets.

A dinner, a cot and a hot shower will be provided.

Dismissal from the center is at 7:30 a.m. and a take-away breakfast will be provided while supplies last.

Free transportation to the shelter is provided by TriCounty Link using the CARTA Route 10 transfer at Trident Medical Center.

