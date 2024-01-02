SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband

Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after being hit by a car allegedly driven by her husband.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Australian Olympic track cyclist and world champion died after being struck by a car that was allegedly driven by her husband.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed the death of 32-year-old Melissa Hoskins on Monday.

In a statement released Sunday, the South Australian Police said a woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car that was driven by someone she knew. She later died at the hospital.

The police did not name the victim nor the suspect, who was arrested and charged with causing her death. However, local media identified the victim as Hoskins and the driver as being her husband, Rohan Dennis.

Hoskins set a world record in 2015 and also competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Police said Dennis is set to appear in court on March 13.

Dennis is also well-known in the cycling world. He is a two-time world trial champion and a state winner at the Tour de France.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday...
1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway
Police have responded to a home on Avonshire Drive in the Weatherstone subdivision.
Barricaded person surrenders at Summerville home
Amir Michael Wilson-Miller is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene...
Man faces charges after N. Charleston Police investigate drive-by shooting
Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Dec. 10 on a charge of...
Records list 8 complaints against ex-Charleston cop including Ecstasy purchase

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Fighting reported in southern Gaza city after Israel says it is pulling thousands of troops from other areas
For many in the community, the loud booms and pretty colors credited to fireworks play a...
VIDEO: What can be done to prevent lost pets during and after New Year’s celebrations?
Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday...
1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway
A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
5 coast guard members dead in Japan plane collision
Gas prices in South Carolina are heading opposite to the national average.
SC gas prices climb as national average falls