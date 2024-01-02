Uber drivers see tickets, miscommunication while working downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a hectic weekend of New Year celebrations in downtown Charleston, Uber drivers are feeling frustrated over a lack of communication and tickets given while dropping off and picking up passengers on King Street.

Their concerns surround an ordinance that was put into place by the city back in 2016, but ride-hailing drivers say it hasn’t been enforced until recently.

“A lot of drivers are running into now is because this ordinance has kind of caught them by surprise; they don’t know what to do,” South Carolina Uber representative Paul Binion says. “Drivers are now having to navigate how to get a rider picked up off a King Street safely, and not incur $1,000 ticket.”

The ordinance created years ago states limousines, ride-hailing and rideshare vehicles cannot pick up and drop off passengers on portions of King Street and Market Street on Friday through Sunday from 12:30 a.m. until 3:00 a.m.

But on New Year’s Eve, Uber drivers say signs were posted informing them from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m., passengers could not be picked up or dropped off on King Street.

“The more drivers that are not able to pick up on King, that means riders may just decide next time, if they have a hassle getting picked up, they may just decide to drive,” Binion says. “That puts more drunk drivers on the road.”

Chris Banks, a 5-year Charleston Uber Driver, says he dropped off a passenger with a broken leg on crutches a few weeks ago.

“If this had been effective at that time, I would have easily gotten a $1,000 ticket. I can’t expect a passenger like that on crutches to have to walk a block, maybe two blocks, on crutches just to be able to get to where she’s trying to go,” Banks says. “We should be able to get them there safely without having to worry about their own safety in between.”

Charleston Police Lt. Corey Taylor, who is the commander of the downtown area, says any drivers on King Street must find a parking space or unloading space to drop off or pick up. Drivers cannot stop in the middle of the road and disrupt the free flow of traffic at any time of the day.

Uber drivers also say these tickets that were handed out over the holiday weekend and miscommunication between the city, police department and themselves has created a frustrating environment while trying to help keep those downtown safe. (Live 5)

The ordinance has been enforced less over the years because of a change of leadership and COVID, but Taylor says they are now working to enforce the ordinance again because of the high level of traffic on King Street.

Uber drivers also say these tickets that were handed out over the holiday weekend and miscommunication between the city, police department and themselves has created a frustrating environment while trying to help keep those downtown safe.

“I think the biggest thing would be communication from the Charleston Police Department as well as the city council,” Banks says. “We’re here doing the exact same thing that the police department is doing; we want to make sure that people are going to make it home safely at the end of the night, which is exactly what the police want to do every single night.”

Other than communication, both Banks and Binion say establishing pick-up and drop-off zones would help drivers and law enforcement to organize the chaos.

“Now with pickup zones, you know exactly where to go; riders know exactly where to go. There’s very minimal risk to passenger safety, and no concerns with drivers,” Binion says. “It would stand to reason that pickup zones would really help drivers be able to facilitate not only doing the job, but go beyond the job itself, and that we are providing a service.”

“If we had open communication with them (police) to say, ‘these areas are the perfect places you can go,’ that would help out and make sure everyone’s receiving the same information, it will make the process a lot easier,” Banks says.

Taylor says the police department is in the process of updating the ordinance and creating a pilot program by the end of the month for pick-up and drop-off zones. He also says they contacted Uber and Lyft to create a geofence at pick-up zones to inform riders where to meet, with hopes of helping communication.

Taylor says the fine for not following this city ordinance is $232.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.