Vandalized Cottageville cemetery now back to normal

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A vandalized cemetery in Cottageville has been turned upside down.

Almost a month ago, an adult and two juveniles were arrested on the desecration of a burial ground charges for destroying over 40 tombstones at the Ackerman Cemetery at Red Oak Road.

Now, Danny Dandridge, a trustee and treasurer over the cemetery says 29 have had their markings remounted back on their bases in only about two weeks.

There is still one tombstone left to be fixed, which is one of Dandridge’s great-grandparents.

Dandridge adds the cemetery did not have to pay a dime. This is because Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home and Steedley Monument Works decided to cover the cost. The companies paid $7,250 to remount the bases.

They also gave an estimate of $34,800 to fix the additional damage, such as a chipped marking, even though this was not paid. This was just up to the families to decide if they wanted to pay for it.

“It’s just overwhelming, the response,” Dandridge said. “I mean, you know, they, as quickly as it was done and professionally it was done. No question about you’re going to have to pay us whatever and that kind of thing. They just took the bull by the horns, so to speak.”

The adult charged in this case, Ethan Cole Melton, is still in the Colleton County Detention Center under a $65,000 bond. This went up by $30,000 for his original bond because a second-degree burglary charge was added.

Melton is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Feb. 16 at the Colleton County Courthouse, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. They add the investigation is still ongoing for the two juveniles charged in this case and they cannot make further comment on anything pending.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.