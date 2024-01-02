SC Lottery
Weathered bomb washes up on beach, sheriff’s office says

A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – An old bomb washed up on the California shore days after heavy surf pounded the coastline.

It was covered with debris, but recognizable for its distinctive missile shape.

The bomb turned up at Pajaro Dunes, which is between Santa Cruz and Monterey, on New Year’s Eve.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded and determined it was an inert military ordinance.

Once it was deemed safe, personnel from nearby Travis Air Force Base came to take it away.

Once it was deemed safe, personnel from nearby Travis Air Force Base came to take it away.

The beach where the bomb washed up was among the areas evacuated last week as huge waves, some as high as 25 to 30 feet, churned along the coast.

