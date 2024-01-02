What can be done to prevent lost pets during and after New Year’s celebrations?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For many in the community, the loud booms and pretty colors credited to fireworks play a staple role in celebrating the New Year.

Animal advocates around the Lowcountry say they have noticed an increase in the number of lost pets following the holiday.

“It’s the biggest time of year for pets getting lost,” volunteer Pet Rescuer Christine Grose says.

Grose explains she has received more than 20 calls and messages from families asking for help finding their lost pet.

She adds she tries to spend as much time as she can looking for them, but stresses why this time of year is more important than ever to take proactive measures.

“People view their dogs as pets and children at the same time. That care of, these pets don’t have a voice and we’re their voice,” Grose says.

Red, White and Boom Fireworks, located in Moncks Corner, says they are one of the only companies in the Lowcountry to serve inclusive options for nervous pets, those with PTSD or sensory limitations.

“The fireworks are going to happen. Maybe we can use the fireworks to help,” owner Rob Ducat says.

Ducat says they started selling noiseless fireworks due to personal connections with veterans who wanted to celebrate without the stress.

This includes sparklers, fountains, smoke and “silent mode” products. Which is what they say includes all the light and beauty but without the loud noises.

“Including everybody, we provide as many options as we can. From parachutes, sparklers to fountains, the biggest booms, artillery. Everything we can to make everyone happy,” Ducat says.

Grose would like to see a more permanent solution but adds it may be further down the road.

For now, she says this could be a great option for families looking for alternatives.

“Getting the full experience of fireworks and the visuals of everything, but you’re not harming the people and pets that are reactive to it,” Grose says.

Most animal shelters are closed for the holiday. Pet Helpers, which serves parts of the Charleston County area, has released the following statement:

Pet Helpers was the only shelter in the area open on December 31 and all shelters are closed to the public today. We have not seen any found strays come into the shelter either yesterday or today but did have a few on Saturday. Thankfully those animals were microchipped and were able to be returned to their owners that day.

Pet Helpers stays up to date on local social media forums and are aware that there are several posts regarding both lost or found animals over the last few days. Most of these posts state that the person who found them is trying to rehome them on their own, but will reach out to the shelters on Tuesday, January 2 as I’m sure they know that all of us are close to the public today.

Pet Helpers encourages and educates the public ahead of major holidays with helpful tips in an effort to keep animals safe during these times. That this has made a major impact on keeping lost/stray pets to a minimum. Microchipping, your pet and ensuring the contact information is up to date is crucial to the ability for owners who may have lost their pet to become reunited with them.

We anticipate seeing some strays or found pets, arriving to the shelter throughout this week. If anyone has a pet that has gone missing, we encourage them to reach out to all shelters in the area with the basic information on their pet as well as a picture and contact information. Many times an animal will be found and taken to a shelter outside of their jurisdiction. There are also several lost and found pet groups on Facebook that enable a pet owner to share their missing pet’s information in an easy format that people can share.

Proceeds from Red, White and Boom Fireworks go to the nonprofit Fisher House, which provides assistance to veterans and military families.

