21-year-old man charged in Fairwind Drive shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a shooting that left one person dead.

Carlos Ladrell Bennett, 21, was charged with murder, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Officers were called to 8750 Fairwind Dr. just before 2:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired, Jacobs said.

Once on the scene, officers found a man dead at the scene.

Jacari Smith, 18, died from a gunshot wound, Charleston County coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

During an investigation, Bennett was identified as allegedly being involved in the shooting, according to Jacobs.

Jacobs says Bennett was found and detained in Hinesville, Georgia and then brought to North Charleston on Wednesday.

He is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His mugshot is not yet available.

The investigation is ongoing.

