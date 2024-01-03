‘Absolute mess’: Parents, teachers scramble after school opening delayed again

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents are outraged after being notified that the opening of their child’s school would be delayed less than 12 hours before they were slated to attend.

Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School was set to open Wednesday, but Charleston County School District officials informed parents via email Tuesday night that they’d be moving to eLearning after failing to receive their Certificate of Occupancy.

“It’s been an absolute mess of total lack of communication from the administration,” Hursey parent, Kimana Littleflower, says.

The district’s Acting Superintendent, Anita Huggins, also sent an email to parents Tuesday evening saying “the team felt sure they would have received the Certificate of Occupancy” yesterday, and that it wasn’t until later in the evening they learned they would not, “hence the late hour of this notification.”

Littleflower says the school looked unfinished last week, doubting the timeline provided by Huggins.

“There were holes in the wall, there was dust everywhere, giant pieces of equipment, and there was no plumbing, there was no water, there was no running water on Friday, how is the school going to be ready on Wednesday?” Littleflower says.

Former PTA President and Hursey parent, Susie Ash, agrees.

“I know for a fact that yesterday between four and five o’clock they were told that they did not have a Certificate of Occupancy for this building,” Ash says.

This is not the first time Hursey’s opening has been delayed. The school was set to open in August but was delayed because of weather, according to district officials.

This recent delay has left some teachers and students scrambling to find childcare once again.

“The teachers that normally bring their children to school on days like today had to scramble like everybody else,” Ash says, “Not only that, but all the people that couldn’t take today off, how many people are going to lose their job, how many people are not going to get paid for missing today?”

The new opening date is set for Friday, but Hursey parent, Jon Skojec, says he’s skeptical.

“I think any parent should be proactive and at least have a backup plan for Friday and potentially into early next week,” Skojec says.

Moving forward, Littleflower hopes for transparency and communication from the district. She wants to know the timeline of how this last delay unfolded, as well as the financial impacts for taxpayers.

“The issue is not the delays, the issue is we’ve not been communicated to,” Littleflower says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

