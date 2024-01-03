Charleston Co. School District parent: School bus problems leave lasting effects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Charleston County School District parent is expressing concerns over their child’s bus route, saying multiple problems have created an unsafe environment and harmed their child’s learning.

Issues from overcrowding on the bus to his daughter arriving at school past start times have left him with little communication and no answers.

Jonny Volkman’s sixth-grade daughter gets picked up at a bus stop in West Ashley to travel to C.E. Williams Middle School. But instead of arriving safely and on time to learn in her classroom, a stressful bus situation has made learning that much more difficult.

“It’s not a matter of convenience of getting my daughter’s school or not; it’s a matter of poor mental health and safety,” Volkman says.

Issues with bus route 628 include students arriving to school 30 minutes late, too many kids being on the bus that some have to stand and not enough room on the bus after school that Volkman’s daughter had to be picked up last minute.

“It’s just frustrating because they can’t get to class on time, and beyond that, they’re not getting there safely,” he adds. “If there’s too many kids on the bus, it’s not safe for the kids and it’s not safe for the bus driver.”

First Student is the name of the bus company that operates all buses in the district and parents can follow their kid’s bus route on an app.

While following the app, Volkman is constantly notified of major delays in dropping students off and his daughter arriving at school 15 minutes after the first bell rings.

“They’re getting to school late by 15, 20, 30 minutes every single day. That is going to cause an interruption for every single one of those classrooms that they’re in,” Volkman says. “This is very much likely not just to this bus route; this is affecting the entire county.”

Problems with the bus route have made Volkman’s daughter dislike taking the bus and he has personally had to take time off of work to drive her to and from school.

“It’s not just a kid freaking out, it’s someone having anxiety,” he adds. “I’m trying to make sure that doesn’t happen. I don’t know the extent of the safety issue with the kids in the bus because I don’t see it.”

Issues began back at the beginning of the school year and Volkman says they have continued for months with no changes being made.

“It shouldn’t be this confusing just to talk to somebody at the company that’s managing the buses,” he says.

Volkman has reached out to the local First Student managers, the district’s school board members and even the CEO of First Student.

First Student Location Manager, Andria Green, responded to Volkman’s email on Oct. 26 saying the following:

“I am unaware of any unsafe issues with route 628. However, there is a driver assigned to the route and it has been all year. Unless you can provide specific issues my response is the bus transportation is safe.”

First Student Area General Manager, Lisa Banks, also responded to Volkman’s email on Dec. 8 saying the following:

“I am more than willing to hear your concerns regarding this bus route and would be happy to discuss them further and hopefully we can resolve any issues you may have.”

After the latest email on Dec. 8, Volkman says his daughter still arrived at school 15 minutes past the start time on Jan. 3.

First Student gave the following statement on the bus concerns:

At First Student, our goal is to always transport students in a safe and timely manner. We understand the frustration families feel if a bus is late.

The core of the issue remains a nationwide school bus driver shortage. Depending on daily staffing levels, we are having to adjust some CCSD bus routes. While this can cause delays, it enables us to provide transportation to all students.

When making these decisions, capacity limits are followed by all members of our team. The bus assigned to route 628 is designed to transport up to 77 passengers. It has not exceeded that number. Per protocol, buses are not allowed to depart from school campuses if they are over capacity.

First Student continues to actively recruit, hire and train new drivers to serve CCSD. Wages start at $21.75 an hour and all necessary training is provided. We encourage those who are interested in making a difference in the community to apply online at workatfirst.com.

The Charleston County School District was asked for a statement on the bus concerns but has yet to receive a response.

