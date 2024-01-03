SC Lottery
Cold early, wet late today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It was a cold start to our Wednesday with most of the Lowcountry at, or below, freezing to begin the day. Sunshine will warm the temps up quickly this morning before clouds take over as we head into the afternoon. A quick moving disturbance will bring a chance of rain by this evening which may stretch into the overnight hours, especially near the coast. This storm won’t last long with rain departing before sunrise on Thursday and clouds quickly clearing out as well. Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A second, more significant storm, will bring another chance of rain on Saturday. It looks like the heaviest, steadiest rain will fall Saturday morning with the rain tapering off during the second half of the day. Sunshine will return, mixed with clouds at times, on Sunday bringing a dry end to the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday with low 60s on Sunday.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 57.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 56.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 67.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 61.

