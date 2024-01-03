Driver, students injured in crash involving school bus in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bus driver and two students were taken to a hospital after a Williamsburg County crash involving a school bus.

The crash happened Wednesday morning in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County.

Around 20 middle and high school students were on the bus at the time of the accident, school district spokesman Myron Davis said.

The conditions of the driver and students were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

