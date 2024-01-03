Family of Berkeley Co. man gets $660k payout following man’s death

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars are now going to the estate of Rashod Smith—the man his family says died as a result of excessive force at the hands of Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies.

The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund has shelled out $600,000 to the estate of Rashod Smith. After Smith’s death, his mother sued the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 alleging excessive force, unlawful entry and search and wrongful death.

Smith was arrested by Berkeley County deputies in 2018, following a report that he was abusing his 19-month old son. But the lawsuit claims Smith was a victim of “swatting”— which is a false report of an emergency to get a response to a location. It goes on to allege that Smith and his son were asleep in their home when deputies stormed inside and punched, choked, tased and hit Smith with a baton.

That interaction left Smith with long-term dizziness, headaches and seizures, leading to his death in 2020, according to Smith’s estate. At the time of the arrest, then-Sheriff Duane Lewis said there was an active warrant for Smith’s arrest for unpaid child support.

An internal affairs report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request concluded the seven deputies involved did not act with excessive force. We have confirmed two of those deputies are still employed with the sheriff’s office.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was asked for a comment on the $600,000 payout to Smith’s family. A representative told us they didn’t even know about the settlement until that moment. We were directed to their lawyer, who says the Office has no comment.

