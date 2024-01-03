GRAPHIC: Woman protects dog from alligator attack

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WSVN) - What once was part of the beautiful landscape of living out in the glades has now turned into a water worry for some residents in the Pembroke Pines area.

“I don’t think they’re beautiful when they’re trying to eat my dog,” Gwen Cash said after a recent encounter with an alligator.

That nightmare came to life for Cash on New Year’s Eve.

“I think they’re beautiful. They’re in their natural habitat,” Gwen Cash said. “You know? We came here, not the other way around.”

The run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared.

“Within like five minutes, we weren’t out here that long and he was like right there,” Cash described. “I go, ‘Wow.’ You know? I scanned the whole lake and that quick, he was right there. He kind of turned as if he was going for my dog’s throat, and I was trying to put my arm around my dog’s chest and that’s how I got scratched or whatever, and I’m glad he didn’t close his mouth.”

Cash was eventually able to get her Rottweiler named Maximus back inside.

“When you start feeding him, they look at you and they think of food, and that’s the only thing I can think is why he comes straight up,” Cash said. “Either that or he wants to get my dog.”

That is now the concern for herself, her dog, and the families that live along Holly Lake.

“Hey, if not my dog, somebody’s little kid could be playing,” Cash added.

