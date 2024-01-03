SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘I’m still in shock!’ Woman nearly passes out after winning lottery

A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won...
A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.

“I’m still in shock!” Teresa Seamon said.

She chose her numbers by using important family dates and matched four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

Normally, that wins $50,000, but Seamon spent an extra dollar for Power Play which tripled her prize.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a...
Deputies investigate shooting that killed 14-year-old
North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to repair a sinkhole on Highway 78...
Sinkhole closes portion of Dorchester County highway

Latest News

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
21-year-old man charged in Fairwind Drive shooting
Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.
This 16-year-old is shaking up the world of professional darts
North Charleston firefighters used quick thinking to rescue two puppies from a storm drain...
N. Charleston firefighters rescue puppies from storm drain
Listening to America - Abortion Travel Bans