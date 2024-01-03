SC Lottery
Man charged in deadly Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that left one dead and another hospitalized.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is facing charges after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

Samuel Lorenzo is charged with hit and run accident with death, hit and run with minor personal injury, DUI, open container and driving without a license, according to jail records.(Berkeley County Detention Center)

Samuel Lorenzo is charged with hit and run accident with death, hit and run with minor personal injury, DUI, open container and driving without a license, according to jail records.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. Saturday on Highway 176 near Jedburg Road, five miles north of Summerville, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

A 2011 Ford van traveling east on 176 when it struck two pedestrians, Butler said.

One victim, 22-year-old Maquis Abigael Ramos Ramos, died at the scene from his injuries. The second victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Lorenzo and a passenger were not hurt in the crash.

