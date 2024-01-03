Man charged in deadly Berkeley Co. auto-pedestrian crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is facing charges after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

Samuel Lorenzo is charged with hit and run accident with death, hit and run with minor personal injury, DUI, open container and driving without a license, according to jail records. (Berkeley County Detention Center)

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. Saturday on Highway 176 near Jedburg Road, five miles north of Summerville, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

A 2011 Ford van traveling east on 176 when it struck two pedestrians, Butler said.

One victim, 22-year-old Maquis Abigael Ramos Ramos, died at the scene from his injuries. The second victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Lorenzo and a passenger were not hurt in the crash.

