Murdaugh request for new trial must go to SC Supreme Court, chief justice orders

By Patrick Phillips and James Pollard
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, who is seeking a new murder trial, have been ordered to submit their request directly to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Murdaugh was convicted by a jury in March in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son. But the defense team requested a new trial amid allegations of jury tampering on the part of the Colleton County clerk of court.

South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty released an order Wednesday stating that Murdaugh’s defense team filed a motion for a new trial with the Colleton County clerk of court on Oct. 27.

“Because defendant’s motion for a new trial contains allegations related to the conduct of the Colleton County Clerk of Court, I find it would be inappropriate for documents in this case to be filed in Colleton County,” Beatty wrote in his order. He then ordered all documents to be filed with the clerk of the Supreme Court of South Carolina.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Retired Chief Justice Jean Toal was assigned exclusive jurisdiction to preside over Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial on Dec. 18. Toal will preside over a three-day evidentiary hearing expected to begin on Jan. 29 in Richland County.

During that hearing, Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will get to provide evidence of the alleged jury tampering behind their push for a new trial.

Central to the appeal are accusations that Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill tampered with the jury. Murdaugh’s lawyers said in a September filing that the elected official asked jurors whether Murdaugh was guilty or innocent, told them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and pressured jurors to reach a guilty verdict for her own profit. Hill is also said to have flown to New York City to be with three jurors during their post-trial television interviews and allegedly shared journalists’ business cards with jurors during the proceedings.

Hill has denied the allegations in a sworn statement, saying she neither asked jurors about Murdaugh’s guilt before deliberations nor suggested to them that he committed the murders.

