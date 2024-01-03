N. Charleston firefighters rescue puppies from storm drain

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two puppies were returned to their owner after they were rescued from a storm drain.

North Charleston firefighters on Tuesday were called about two puppies stuck in a storm drain.

The firefighters “thought outside the box” and used a booster line to help pull the puppies to the drain opening.

The two puppies were returned to their owner.

North Charleston firefighters used quick thinking to rescue two puppies stuck in a storm drain. (North Charleston Fire Department)

