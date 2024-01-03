SC Lottery
N. Charleston firefighters rescue puppies from storm drain

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two puppies were returned to their owner after they were rescued from a storm drain.

North Charleston firefighters on Tuesday were called about two puppies stuck in a storm drain.

The firefighters “thought outside the box” and used a booster line to help pull the puppies to the drain opening.

The two puppies were returned to their owner.

