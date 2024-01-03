N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say two people died early Wednesday morning in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide at a North Charleston home.

Police responded at approximately 1:02 a.m. to a home on Westview Street after a child called 911. An incident report states officers learned the bodies of a man and woman were on the ground outside the home with gunshot wounds.

The child told police the woman was her mother and the man was her mother’s boyfriend. She said the man was “beating on” the woman inside the house, leading the woman to run out of the home, the report states. The man followed her outside and a short time later, the child said she heard gunshots.

“When she realized her mother and the boyfriend did not return, [the child] walked outside and found them,” the report states.

Police said they found what appeared to be an OD green handgun in the man’s right hand and he was lying face down almost on top of the gun.

An officer consoled the child inside the home away from the scene while other officers stayed with the body and conducted the investigation, the report states.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

