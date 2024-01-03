North Charleston Police search for man wanted for burglary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man in connection with a December burglary.

Demonte Jacob Marquis Champayne, 24, is wanted for first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police said.

The warrants stem from a Dec. 8 burglary.

Champayne is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 290 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

