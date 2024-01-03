Opening of new North Charleston school delayed again

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students who were looking forward to their first day of school in the new Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School will have to wait even longer.

The Charleston County School District sent a letter Tuesday night notifying families of the school that students will have an eLearning day on Wednesday and Thursday after an “unexpected delay.”

Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School building was originally slated to open on Wednesday, but officials anticipate the school will open on Friday.

Andy Pruitt, a spokesperson with the district, didn’t say exactly what caused the “unexpected delay,” but said the school district “has identified items necessary to receive approval from the South Carolina Office of School Facilities.”

“CCSD is partnering closely with state officials, construction managers, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that we meet and exceed all safety requirements,” Pruitt said in the letter to parents.

Construction on the Spruill Avenue school in North Charleston began in February 2022 and was expected to be completed by August.

When it wasn’t ready for the start of the new school year, students attended Morningside Middle School, and district officials hoped students would be in the new building around winter break.

Dear Hursey Parents,

We hope this message finds you well.

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of an unexpected delay in the opening of the school, originally scheduled for tomorrow. The District deeply apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and wants to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority.

Today, we encountered unforeseen challenges that necessitated a thorough reassessment of our readiness to welcome students. Hursey will be moving to an eLearning day tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3, and Thursday, January 4.

Your child’s teacher will provide additional information about eLearning via Google Classroom.

We want to be transparent with you about the situation and assure you that while we know the building will provide an enriching learning environment for all of our students now and in the future, we have identified items necessary to receive approval from the South Carolina Office of School Facilities. CCSD is partnering closely with state officials, construction managers, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that we meet and exceed all safety requirements.

Please be assured that we are working tirelessly to expedite the necessary processes. We will keep you updated on our progress and anticipate the school opening on Friday, January 5.

We recognize the impact this may have on your lives, including work and childcare plans. We sincerely and genuinely apologize for any inconvenience.

We are delighted to welcome families into the building on Thursday, January 4, from 3:30 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Additional school tours are planned for January 16 and January 24. You will receive more detailed information soon.

We cannot adequately express our gratitude for your patience and cooperation. We will ensure a safe and successful school opening.

