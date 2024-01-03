Police arrest 2 additional teens in West Ashley playground shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a December shooting at a West Ashley playground bringing the total arrests in the shooting to four.

Charleston Police announced the arrests of the two teenagers Wednesday. Both have been charged with murder, armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Both were being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers responded to Forest Park Playground around 1:15 p.m. Dec. 21, 2023, where they found the body of a man on the ground between the parking lot and the tennis courts.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Erick Ortega-Alvarez.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said an 18-year-old man was hurt in the shooting and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old the day after the shooting.

Those teenagers are also facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

