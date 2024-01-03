SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

President Biden to visit Charleston Monday, speak at Emanuel AME Church

President Joe Biden will be in South Carolina Monday in a push to highlight what the campaign...
President Joe Biden will be in South Carolina Monday in a push to highlight what the campaign calls the high stakes of the upcoming election.(Adam Schultz/White House)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden will be in South Carolina Monday in a push to highlight what the campaign calls the high stakes of the upcoming election.

Biden will speak at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston Monday, the campaign calling it a place that “embodies the stakes for the nation at the moment.”

“Whether it is white supremacists descending on the historic American city of Charlottesville, the assault on our nation’s capital on January 6 or a white supremacist murdering churchgoers at Mother Emanuel nearly nine years ago, America is worried about the rise in political violence and determined to stand against it,” Biden-Harris 2024 Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks said. “The president’s return to the Palmetto State marks the fourth time as president to talk directly to voters who propelled him to the highest office in the land four years ago.”

Mother Emanuel was the site of a racist mass shooting that took place at a Bible study at the church on June 18, 2015.

The shooting claimed the lives of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41, who was also a state senator; Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54; Ethel Lance, 70; the Rev. DePayne Middleton, 49; Tywanza Sanders, 26; the Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; the Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45; Myra Thompson, 59; and Susie Jackson, 87.

Details on the timing of the president’s visit were not immediately available.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in South Carolina in the coming days.

Harris will deliver the keynote address Saturday at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society Annual Retreat.

The visit is Harris’s seventh visit to the state since becoming vice president.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a...
Deputies investigate shooting that killed 14-year-old
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to repair a sinkhole on Highway 78...
Sinkhole closes portion of Dorchester County highway
Koebe Huger, 27, and Demetrius Xavier Brown, 24, are facing charges in connection to the...
2 men arrested in connection to double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Latest News

North Charleston Police are searching for a man in connection with a December burglary.
North Charleston Police search for man wanted for burglary
North Charleston Police are searching for a man in connection with a December burglary.
VIDEO: North Charleston Police search for man wanted for burglary
A proposed bill in the South Carolina Statehouse would allow churches to build affordable...
Proposed bill offers a solution to South Carolina’s affordable housing crisis
The town of Summerville will hold a swearing-in ceremony for its new mayor and new council...
Summerville swearing-in ceremony set for Wednesday