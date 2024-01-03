SC Lottery
Proposed bill offers a solution to South Carolina’s affordable housing crisis

A South Carolina lawmaker has prefilled a bill that will help to elevate the affordable housing crisis.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina lawmaker has prefilled a bill that will help to elevate the affordable housing crisis.

If passed this bill would allow South Carolina churches to build tax-free affordable homes.

Officials believe this bill will satisfy the mission of churches to give back to their communities while also combatting the affordable housing crisis.

Rep. Wendell Jones of District 25 along with other elected officials prefilled the bill known as H. 4544., which will allow churches to build affordable housing without being taxed.

Jones says there is an affordable housing shortage in every county of South Carolina as well as an uptick in rent, and the cost of single-family homes.

Seeing that churches are already tax-exempt, this bill would allow these institutes to provide land for projects, which brings down the cost of building affordable housing and makes it easier to create these projects.

If this bill is passed churches would have to create a for-profit and maintain at least 10% ownership of the new development.

This would provide taxable income that will go back to the state.

As a pastor, Jones is excited about the potential of this bill and shares the feedback he has received from the public.

“They are absolutely excited about it. Honestly, I’m very grateful because, with any public policy, you kind of brace yourself for pushback. I haven’t I haven’t seen a lot of that”, Jones said. “Many people feel it’s a creative way of doing it. It’s a win for all aspects of community. It also gives our churches a wonderful opportunity. To have a new group of people to offer their services to.”

Jones says even though we send one individual to represent us It is a team effort.

“Citizens in South Carolina get to advocate to you get to call the chairpersons of those committees”, Jones said. “You get to call your local officials and say I really support this bill and I need your support this bill. Our goal is to be representatives who represent the desires of the people.”

Jones says it’s a long process before this bill makes it to the Senate, but a bill this impactful should be thoroughly reviewed before citizens have to comply.

