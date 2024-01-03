Rep. Clyburn, other leaders to announce grant funding for coastal resilience

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than $62 million in federal grants are coming to South Carolina for coastal resilience.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), state Rep. Spencer Wetmore (D-Charleston), and Charleston City Councilman Keith Waring will highlight the $62.4 million in federal grants from President Biden’s clean energy plan going toward infrastructure and coastal resilience.

The grants include $99,000 to the Army Corps of Engineers and other grants going to flood mitigation and coastal resilience.

The lawmakers will be joined by members from area conservation groups.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the gazebo at Hampton Park.

