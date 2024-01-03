SC capitol one of several evacuated after email bomb threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - State and federal authorities are investigating a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of the South Carolina capitol building Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, which oversees the state’s Bureau of Protective Services, said an email received at approximately 7:45 a.m. claimed an explosive device had been placed in the State House.

The Bureau of Protective Services was then notified of the threat.

“BPS immediately coordinated with the State Law Enforcement Division and the two agencies deployed explosive detection K-9s to conduct a sweep of the entire SC State House,” the statement read. “Public access to the State House was temporarily delayed until the sweep was complete. All units cleared the building by 10:15 a.m.”

The Bureau of Protective Services said that because of how the threat was made and the fact that it was sent to multiple states simultaneously, there is an “extremely low likelihood” that the threat was credible.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FBI called the threats a hoax.

The emails followed a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were among other states that evacuated statehouse offices or buildings.

The FBI said it was aware of numerous hoax bomb threats at state Capitol buildings, but had “no information to indicate a specific and credible threat.” The bureau said it was working with state, local and federal law enforcement to gather, share and act on information.

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” it said in a statement.

The “mass email” warned of multiple explosives that would go off in a few hours.

The closures were brief and disruptions were minimal in most states.

Other states — including Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri and Maryland — received threats, but didn’t close.

Several public officials have been hit by “swatting” calls in recent days. Swatting is a prank call made to emergency services intended to bring a police response.

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was targeted by a fake emergency call on Christmas morning. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows was hit by a “swatting” attempt a day after she removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, a decision Trump is appealing.

Other public officials targeted in recent days include Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams of New York, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Hundreds of swatting cases occur annually.

