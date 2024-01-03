SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Starbucks now lets customers use their own cups for nearly any order

Customers at Starbucks can now use their own reusable cups when getting their morning coffee,...
Customers at Starbucks can now use their own reusable cups when getting their morning coffee, no matter how they’re ordering.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Customers at Starbucks can now use their own reusable cups when getting their coffee, no matter how they’re ordering.

The coffee chain announced that starting on Jan. 3, customers can now use personal cups – whether they are Starbucks-branded cups or not – for nearly any order at participating locations, including in-store, drive-thru and mobile orders.

Customers opting to use their own cup for an in-store order will hand their cup to the barista. Drive-thru customers can tell the barista they’re using their own cup while ordering, and the barista will grab their cup using a contactless vessel at the pickup window.

When ordering through the app, customers can select “Personal Cup” under the “Customization” menu and continue their order as normal.

Starbucks said customers who bring reusable cups will get a $0.10 discount while Starbucks Rewards members will get 25 bonus stars.

The cups must be clean when handed to the barista and customers can only use them for a maximum of three drinks a day.

The company said in a statement that they are the first national coffeehouse to allow customers to use personal cups for drive-thru and mobile orders.

Starbucks also said this is a milestone achievement for the company, helping them meet a goal set in 2022 to make it easier for customers to use reusable cups and reduce waste sent to landfills. Starbucks has pledged to reduce its waste by 50% before 2030.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a...
Deputies investigate shooting that killed 14-year-old
North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to repair a sinkhole on Highway 78...
Sinkhole closes portion of Dorchester County highway

Latest News

An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 103 people killed, 211 wounded in bombing at ceremony honoring slain general
One trustee over the Ackerman Cemetery at Red Oak Road says it only took companies two weeks...
Vandalized Cottageville cemetery now back to normal
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn speaks about broadband access during a visit of President Joe Biden to...
SC set to receive millions in grant funding for coastal resilience
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a destroyed apartment building after a Russian...
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war in biggest release so far