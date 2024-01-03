SC Lottery
Summerville swearing-in ceremony set for Wednesday

The town of Summerville will hold a swearing-in ceremony for its new mayor and new council members on Wednesday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The town will swear in new mayor Russ Touchberry; council members Tiffany Johnson-Wilson, Richard G. Waring, IV and Bob Jackson; and Commissioner of Public Works Charles Cuzzell.

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Summerville Town Council chambers located at 200 South Main St.

