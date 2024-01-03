SC Lottery
WATCH: N. Charleston fire chief signs off for final time

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After nearly 30 years of service, a fire chief with the North Charleston Fire Department signed off for one last time.

Fire Chief Gregory Bulanow hung up his helmet and transferred command with a final radio transmission this week, the department said in a Facebook post.

Bulanow, who is retiring, has been with the fire department for 27 years.

He was escorted home on Engine 201 and gave his final sign-off which can be heard in the video below.

Former North Charleston Mayor announced Bulanow’s replacement in November, saying Deputy Chief Joseph Munn will fill the role effective Jan. 1.

