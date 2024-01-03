WATCH: N. Charleston fire chief signs off for final time

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After nearly 30 years of service, a fire chief with the North Charleston Fire Department signed off for one last time.

Fire Chief Gregory Bulanow hung up his helmet and transferred command with a final radio transmission this week, the department said in a Facebook post.

Bulanow, who is retiring, has been with the fire department for 27 years.

He was escorted home on Engine 201 and gave his final sign-off which can be heard in the video below.

Former North Charleston Mayor announced Bulanow’s replacement in November, saying Deputy Chief Joseph Munn will fill the role effective Jan. 1.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.