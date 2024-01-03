Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.
WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.
A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.
Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.