1 dead, 1 hurt after fiery wrong-way crash involving 18-wheeler carrying butane canisters

A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-85 in Anderson County has resulted in the death of the driver of one of the vehicles
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Townville Fire Department said multiple crews responded to a fiery wrong-way crash involving an 18-wheeler that killed one person and left another injured in Anderson County Wednesday night.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash took place just after 9 p.m. at the 12-mile marker along I-85 South. A tractor-trailer pulling a trailer was heading south in the far left lane when a sedan, which was driving in the wrong direction, crashed into the tractor-trailer.

The assistant fire chief said crews worked to extricate one driver that was trapped. Both the driver of the tractor-trailer and the passenger vehicle were both taken to the hospital. However, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the driver of the sedan later passed away from her injuries. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 61-year-old Stephanie McGill from Iva.

Bryant said the tractor-trailer was hauling several thousand butane canisters that fueled the intense fire that extended into the woods.

Officials said I-85 was shut down for several hours southbound and northbound for several minutes.

“Thanks to the roughly 60 firefighters that responded and or were standing by or filling in at stations for this incident,” said the fire department.

There is no word on charges at this time.

