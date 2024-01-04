SC Lottery
2-month-old baby dies after being diagnosed with RSV and rhinovirus, family says

Lilliah Shirley, a 2-month-old baby in Georgia, has reportedly died after battling RSV and...
Lilliah Shirley, a 2-month-old baby in Georgia, has reportedly died after battling RSV and rhinovirus.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - A baby in Georgia has reportedly died after battling RSV and rhinovirus.

The Shirley family says their baby Lilliah Shirley died this week after she was diagnosed with the viruses last year.

WSB reports the 2-month-old infant suffered from a brain bleed and seizures before she died. Lilliah was also put on a ventilator.

Lilliah’s aunt, Angel Shirley, started a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

She said that her niece “entered into the arms of Jesus” on Tuesday.

Angel Shirley added, “She fought such a good fight and has brought so many people together and was definitely loved by many!”

According to reports, Lilliah was first diagnosed with the viruses on Nov. 28, 2023.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Associated Press reported last month that RSV infections rose sharply in some parts of the country, nearly filling hospital emergency departments in Georgia, Texas and some other states.

According to the CDC, rhinoviruses are the most frequent cause of the common cold. Most rhinovirus infections are mild, but they can cause severe illness.

“As our family goes through this hard time, I ask that y’all mainly keep her parents in prayer as well as the rest of the family,” Angel Shirley shared.

