22-year-old recovering after skateboarding accident leaves him in coma

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 22-year-old son of a popular Lowcountry BBQ restaurant owner is recovering from a skateboarding accident that left him with a fractured skull and in a medically induced coma.

Asher Dibernardo, son of Anthony Dibernardo, the owner of Swig and Swine, was skateboarding in Columbia late at night on Dec. 2 when tragedy struck.

Asher was skateboarding down a hill when he did not come back up. His friends went to look for Asher where they found him unresponsive and immediately called 911.

Arriving at Prisma Regional Hospital in Colombia, Asher underwent lifesaving surgery where doctors removed the right side of his skull to help relieve swelling.

“Most of the damage was to the right side of the brain, but with that swelling the first couple of days, we had some movement in the right side. As the week progressed, so did the swelling,” Anthony says. “We’re obviously learning a lot about this as we go, but for somebody his age, the swelling peaks between five and seven days.”

Swelling peaked on his 22nd birthday on Dec.10, with a chance that doctors might be forced to remove the left side of Asher’s skull as well. But thankfully, the swelling subsided.

“We put a lot of our faith in the doctors from the get-go and trusted what they told us. We just let them do their thing,” Anthony says. “I mean, I take pigs apart, and they put people back together.”

Asher was slowly weaned out of the coma the second week of December, and things took a positive turn on Christmas when he became more responsive, wiggling his toes and sticking his tongue out.

“It’s almost like a switch. The swelling has started to come down, the lights are starting to come back on and things are starting to work again,” Anthony says. “The progression now is amazing to see how quickly things are coming back.”

Last week, doctors inserted a permanent drain into his brain that he will have for the rest of his life. Asher is now working with physical therapy to sit up, move his legs and lift his head.

“His mother sent me a video today of him in a chair, almost sitting up. One of the nurses waved to him, he lifted his arm to wave back,” Anthony adds. “It’s amazing to see the care team, how they’ve taken to him, and that’s his characteristic.”

“He’s always been the life of the party, the light of the room, just an overall just a great kid,” he says. “Asher always looked you in the eye, shaking your hand, has always been the first to lend a hand and has always been a good friend to a lot of people.”

A Facebook group named “Keep Drumming for Asher” has over 2,000 followers where friends, family and loved ones receive updates and send positive messages to Asher and his family.

“I can’t even describe the thousands and thousands of people who reached out over the course of this, that have been praying and just thinking about us,” Anthony says. “We’ll take everything we can get from the community, and from our friends, it has been absolutely amazing.”

“They have not only helped him, but helped us,” Anthony says.

A healing prayer vigil is being held Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at West Ashley Park for anyone to come and show encouragement for Asher’s recovery.

