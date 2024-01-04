SC Lottery
Barnett, Harvey and Teel each put up 10 in Presbyterian's 68-61 victory against Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern dropped to 4-10 with a loss to Presbyterian in the Big South opener on Wednesday(CSU Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marquis Barnett, Jamahri Harvey and Samage Teel scored 10 points apiece in Presbyterian’s 68-61 win over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night in a Big South Conference opener.

Barnett also contributed three steals for the Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0). Harvey finished 4 of 7 from the floor. Teel shot 2 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1) were led in scoring by Taje’ Kelly, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Charleston Southern also got 15 points and two steals from RJ Johnson. Daren Patrick had nine points.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

