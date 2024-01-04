Bill would require parental consent for SC teens to fill prescriptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill filed at the State House aims to ensure South Carolina parents are involved in their kids’ and teens’ healthcare.

But doctors and pharmacists warned it could unintentionally impede care for minors and many more South Carolinians.

Under existing law, 16- and 17-year-olds in South Carolina can consent to nonsurgical medical care without their parent’s or guardian’s approval, including being prescribed medication.

This bill, S.882, would eliminate that option.

“The legal system wants to omit parents from their role as chief advocate for their children’s wellbeing,” Linda Fisher of York County, a supporter of the bill, told senators at the bill’s first hearing Wednesday in Columbia.

This bill would require healthcare providers to immediately notify parents or guardians when they prescribe medication for minors and mandate pharmacies receive parental or guardian consent before they can fill that prescription.

“Children do not have the maturity, ability, or knowledge to make life-altering decisions on their own. They need parental involvement. How can the government or medical providers know the individual needs of our children?” Larry Byrd, a Fort Mill grandparent, said.

Sen. Michael Johnson (R – York) and the chair of the subcommittee that took up the legislation Wednesday, filed it in response to a new policy set last fall by Atrium Health, which is based in North Carolina and provides care in parts of South Carolina, including in Johnson’s district.

That policy blocks parents and guardians under Atrium’s employee health plan from accessing their minor children’s prescription information past age 11 without their consent.

In a statement, Atrium said the policy aligns with North Carolina law, which allows minors to consent without informing their parents to some healthcare treatments, including certain types of reproductive health, communicable diseases like sexually transmitted diseases, substance abuse, and behavioral health-related conditions.

Pediatricians told senators they believe parents should be involved in their children’s healthcare but warned enacting this could have unintended consequences.

They spoke of situations in which 16- and 17-year-olds are sick and at the doctor’s office by themselves because their parents are at work and may not be able to get medication.

“We can’t prescribe the antibiotic because we can’t reach the parent. The teen returns to school the next day without treatment for strep before receiving antibiotics, and she spreads the infection to several classmates,” Dr. Deborah Greenhouse, a Columbia pediatrician, said.

Doctors feared some teens would refuse to get tested for sexually transmitted infections because their parents would have to be notified and consent for them to be treated.

Pharmacists said they would not be able to physically fill prescriptions until the parent consents, which could back up their workflow.

Then the parent might not be able to wait for the prescription to be filled or return for it if it is not done right away.

“This casts a very large net, and all of the prescriptions that are being filled by the pharmacy will be impacted by this,” Jennifer Baker of the South Carolina Pharmacy Association said.

Other advocates said enacting this could harm homeless youth who need medication or the thousands of kids and teens living with grandparents or other relatives who are not officially in their custody and cannot get in contact with their parents.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services said passing the bill with its current language could cause about a $10 million hit.

DHEC said these requirements would not allow South Carolina to receive some money it is getting right now from the federal government for family planning and STD services.

Senators on the subcommittee opted during their meeting Wednesday to carry the bill over, saying they want to consider these concerns and potentially amend the bill before they decide if they will vote to advance it.

