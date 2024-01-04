SC Lottery
Coastal Carolina and East Carolina to play home-and-home football series

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina and East Carolina will play a home-and-home football series starting in 2025 and continuing in 2028.

Both Group of Five schools announced the games Wednesday.

The series begins at Coastal Carolina on Sept. 13, 2025, with the Chanticleers playing at East Carolina on Sept. 9, 2028.

The teams have played just once before, at the Birmingham Bowl in December 2022. The Pirates took that contest 53-29.

Coastal Carolina competes in the Sun Belt Conference. The Chants went 8-5 this past season, finishing with a 24-14 win over San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl.

East Carolina went 2-10 this season and tied for last with Tulane at 1-7 in the American Athletic Conference.

