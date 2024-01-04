SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs victim of New Year’s Day crash on Savannah Hwy.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway.

Kevin Kornickey, 42, of Charleston, died from injuries sustained in the crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney W. Martin said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Savannah Highway near the Dobbin Road intersection, the Charleston Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

The initial investigation showed a Chevy Malibu, coming from Dobbin Road, ran a red light and collided with a Hyundai Elantra traveling south on Savannah Highway, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

A Dodge Caravan traveling behind the Elantra was also involved in the collision.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Gibson said.

Savannah Highway was closed for four hours as officials investigated the crash. The road reopened around 10 p.m.

Gibson said no charges have been filed at this time.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a...
Deputies investigate shooting that killed 14-year-old
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Koebe Huger, 27, and Demetrius Xavier Brown, 24, are facing charges in connection to the...
2 men arrested in connection to double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station

Latest News

The town of Summerville’s new mayor was officially sworn into office Wednesday afternoon.
Touchberry sworn in as next mayor of Summerville
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a...
VIDEO: Coroner IDs victim of New Year’s Day crash on Savannah Hwy.
The town of Summerville’s new mayor was officially sworn into office Wednesday afternoon.
VIDEO: Touchberry sworn in as next mayor of Summerville
VIDEO: Touchberry sworn in as next mayor of Summerville