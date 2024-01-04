Coroner IDs victim of New Year’s Day crash on Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway.

Kevin Kornickey, 42, of Charleston, died from injuries sustained in the crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney W. Martin said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Savannah Highway near the Dobbin Road intersection, the Charleston Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

The initial investigation showed a Chevy Malibu, coming from Dobbin Road, ran a red light and collided with a Hyundai Elantra traveling south on Savannah Highway, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

A Dodge Caravan traveling behind the Elantra was also involved in the collision.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Gibson said.

Savannah Highway was closed for four hours as officials investigated the crash. The road reopened around 10 p.m.

Gibson said no charges have been filed at this time.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

