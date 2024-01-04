Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says

SC Lottery
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate concerns about the former vice president of distribution Nolan Gonzalez despite several complaints.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A Disney employee is accusing the company of covering up a pattern of sexual misconduct by a former executive.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate concerns about the former vice president of distribution, Nolan Gonzalez, despite several complaints.

The suit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In it, the plaintiff alleges Gonzales assaulted her several times in 2017 when she was incapacitated. She claims he allegedly threatened to “ruin her career” when she tried to cut contact with him in 2018.

The woman said management knew about Gonzales’ alleged history of sexual misconduct but that Disney refused to take action against him.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gonzales left the job in 2022.

No comment from Disney or Gonzales has been reported.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

