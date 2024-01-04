SC Lottery
Dog recovering after being found with bullet in his face, shelter says

The Charleston Animal Society says one of their dogs is recovering and looking for his forever...
The Charleston Animal Society says one of their dogs is recovering and looking for his forever home after being brought in with a bullet in his cheek.(Charleston Animal Society)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says one of their dogs is recovering and looking for his forever home after being brought in with a bullet in his cheek.

The shelter says a Good Samaritan found Hachi in North Charleston on Christmas Day. When he was brought to the shelter, he had a small puncture wound on his face.

“The wound was examined by our team and was documented as a possible bite wound and monitored by our staff. It began to heal but then a few days later an abscess began to form on his cheek,” the shelter said in a post on Facebook.

Veterinarians took Hachi into surgery and found a bullet lodged in his cheek.

The shelter says luckily the bullet didn’t damage his jaw and it was safely removed in surgery.

Hachi is back in good health and is waiting for the perfect family to bring him home.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

