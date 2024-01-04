Dog recovering after being found with bullet in his face, shelter says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says one of their dogs is recovering and looking for his forever home after being brought in with a bullet in his cheek.

The shelter says a Good Samaritan found Hachi in North Charleston on Christmas Day. When he was brought to the shelter, he had a small puncture wound on his face.

“The wound was examined by our team and was documented as a possible bite wound and monitored by our staff. It began to heal but then a few days later an abscess began to form on his cheek,” the shelter said in a post on Facebook.

Veterinarians took Hachi into surgery and found a bullet lodged in his cheek.

The shelter says luckily the bullet didn’t damage his jaw and it was safely removed in surgery.

Hachi is back in good health and is waiting for the perfect family to bring him home.

