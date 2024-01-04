SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA is looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts and aspiration linked to the use of popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

People who take medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Rybelsus and Wegovy may be at risk for these side effects.

This just means that the FDA has identified a potential safety issue, but it does not mean that FDA has found a causal relationship between the drug and the risks.

On its website, the FDA reported that it is evaluating the need for regulatory action after it received reports of unusual side effects like accidentally breathing in food or liquid.

These popular drugs designed to treat diabetes or weight loss mimic GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the body that slows the passage of food through the stomach.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a December shooting at a...
Police arrest 2 additional teens in West Ashley playground shooting
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024

Latest News

Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.
Woman who led the cause to designate ‘Juneteenth’ a national holiday is gifted home
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
Police in North Charleston have arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that killed a...
Teen charged in deadly N. Charleston Christmas Eve shooting
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day